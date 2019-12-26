Read: Mumbai Police publishes traffic advisory before today's CAA and NRC protest at Dadar T.T Junction

The Mumbai Police has released a traffic advisory because of a protest being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mumbai. The Mumbai police took to Twitter to inform the people of Mumbai of the alternate routes assigned by the police to accommodate the protest.

Yesterday, the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account tweeted about the alternate routes and diversions around Dadar T.T. Junction.

The tweet read, “Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions around Dadar T.T. Jn. Due to agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on Dt. 26th Dec' 2019. Following will be reflected from 06:00hrs to 24:00hrs Dt. 26/12/2019.”

The protest, ‘Virat Morcha’ organized by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is to take place today on December 26 at Dadar T.T junction from noon onwards. The protest is expected to have around 500 participants.

To maintain order and avoid inconvenience to commuters, the police has imposed restrictions on vehicles from 6.00 a.m to 12.00 a.m today.