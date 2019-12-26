Read: Mumbai Police publishes traffic advisory before today's CAA and NRC protest at Dadar T.T Junction

The Mumbai Police has released a traffic advisory because of a protest being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mumbai. The Mumbai police took to Twitter to inform the people of Mumbai of the alternate routes assigned by the police to accommodate the protest.
Yesterday, the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account tweeted about the alternate routes and diversions around Dadar T.T. Junction.
The tweet read, “Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions around Dadar T.T. Jn. Due to agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on Dt. 26th Dec' 2019. Following will be reflected from 06:00hrs to 24:00hrs Dt. 26/12/2019.”
The protest, ‘Virat Morcha’ organized by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is to take place today on December 26 at Dadar T.T junction from noon onwards. The protest is expected to have around 500 participants.
To maintain order and avoid inconvenience to commuters, the police has imposed restrictions on vehicles from 6.00 a.m to 12.00 a.m today.
Here are the restrictions and alternate route:
Highway apartment to Dr B.A road (South-bound and Heavy Vehicles)
Alternate route: All heavy vehicles coming from Thane to Mumbai via the Eastern express Highway will take a left turn at Sumannagar Chowk and take the Ahuja bridge towards Anik Wadala road-Bhaktipark-Sewri towards south Mumbai.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Arora Junction to Dadar T.T Junction. (South-bound)
Alternate route: All vehicles will take a left from Arora Junction Dr B.A road and head towards south-Mumbai through Chaar Rasta-Sewri-Mazgaon.
In case of traffic congestion at Dadar T.T Junction (South-bound)
Alternate route: All vehicles heading towards Naigaon Dadar will take a left turn at Dr B.A road and proceed though Ruiya college Junction-Five garden-Ram Mandir and head towards Naigaon Dadar.
The Tilak Bridge will be closed for all vehicles coming from Dadar east and going to Dadar west and Worli.
Alternate route: Use Dadar T.T flyover (South-bound) and take a right turn at Parel T.T Junction and proceed via Elphinston Bridge.
All vehicles heading towards Dadar west will take a right turn at Sion Hospital Junction- dr B.A Road and proceed towards Kumbhar Wada chowk- Matunga railway station and via Katariya road to their destinations.
All vehicles coming from Dadar west towards the East suburbs will use S.K Bole road-N.C Kelkar road-Kotwal garden-Sena Bhavan via L.J road, then will take a right turn at Shobha hotel and proceed via Katariya road-Above Matunga railway bridge- Kunbhar wada Junction, will then take a left at Sion Hospital Junction and towards their destinations.
All vehicles coming from Dadar Gokhale road and Shivaji Park will proceed via Sena Bhavan -L.J road and will then take a right turn at Shobha hotel and proceed through above Matunga railway station bridge-Kumbhar Wada Junction and take a left at Sion Hospital Junction to proceed towards their destinations.
