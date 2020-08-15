RDMC gears up as Thane braces for heavy rainfall

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy to heavy rainfall from August 14 to August 18, the Thane's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) cell is ensuring that all precautionary measures and rescue teams are in place if any emergency situation arises in the city.

"The Thane RDMC has a total team of 50 officials and TDRF (Thane Disaster Response Force) has 33 officials. While to tackle the waterlogging in low line areas more than 20 water pumps are being installed in various wards of Thane. Both RDMC and TRDF officials have been prepared with the necessary equipment, as the alert on heavy rainfall has given for 5 days, from August 14 to 18, in Thane and neighbouring cities, by IMD," said Santosh Kadam, in-charge of RDMC, Thane.

According to the official, the situation was under control in the city on Friday, with a normal shower of rain. However, waterlogging was noticed in few areas of Thane, while a tree fall on the roof was reported, on Friday evening, near Makhmali Talao, at LBS road in Thane. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The Thane city has received a total of 58.87 mm from Thursday 8:30 am to Friday 8:30 am, while total rainfall of 2375.06 mm has been recorded so far. Last year in the same period, total rainfall of 2889.19 mm was recorded in Thane, informed an RDMC official.