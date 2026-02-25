RCOM Probe: ED Attaches Anil Ambani’s ₹3,716-Cr Pali Hill Residence ‘Abode’

Enforcement Directorate action seals billionaire Anil Ambani’s luxury Pali Hill tower as part of a massive loan default investigation | File Photo

xMumbai, Feb 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s 17-storey Pali Hill residence “Abode”, valued at Rs 3,716.83 crore, as part of its money-laundering investigation linked to loan defaults by Reliance Communications (RCOM). With this action, the total value of assets attached in the group now stands at over Rs 15,700 crore.

The attachment was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by the agency’s Special Task Force. Officials said a portion of the same property worth Rs 473.17 crore had earlier been attached.

Details of the property

Located in Mumbai’s premium Pali Hill neighbourhood, Abode is a 17-storey private residential tower rising roughly 66 metres and counted among the city’s most expensive homes. The high-security vertical mansion includes multiple basement parking levels, private leisure and wellness facilities, landscaped terraces, guest and entertainment areas, and dedicated service zones, reflecting its design as a single-family luxury residence in one of Mumbai’s costliest real estate zones.

Basis of investigation

The ED began its probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and breach of trust of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case names Reliance Communications Ltd, Anil Ambani and others.

According to investigators, RCOM and its group companies had availed loans from domestic and overseas lenders, with total outstanding dues stated to be about Rs 40,185 crore.

According to the agency, the investigation found that the Pali Hill property had been transferred into RiseE Trust, described as a private family trust of Ambani’s family members. Officials alleged the restructuring was a deliberate attempt to create a "separation of ownership", projecting that Ambani was not directly linked to the asset while ensuring his family maintained beneficial use.

The ED further claimed that the move was aimed at preserving family wealth and shielding the property from personal liabilities arising from multi-crore guarantees Ambani extended to banks for RCOM loans. Investigators stated the property was "preserved for family wealth" rather than for recovery by public sector banks whose loans later turned Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

Further questioning scheduled

In a related development, ED officials have summoned Anil Ambani for further questioning on February 26 at its Delhi headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation. Ambani had earlier appeared before the agency in August 2025. The fresh summons follows his non-appearance for a previously scheduled deposition. Sources said that through legal filings, Ambani has indicated he will cooperate and join the probe as required.

