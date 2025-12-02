 Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Invictus By GS, BKC’ In Bandra East
Raymond Realty has launched Invictus by GS, BKC, a ₹2,000 crore ultra-luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Bandra East. Featuring six towers of 3- and 4-BHK residences, the development marks Raymond’s entry into the elite BKC market. Part of a ₹14,000 crore JDA portfolio, the project aims to redefine luxury living with premium retail and lifestyle experiences.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Skyline | Representational image

Mumbai, December 2: Raymond Realty has unveiled its latest premium redevelopment project, Invictus by GS, BKC, in Bandra East. Spread across a two-acre land parcel, the high-end development is projected to generate revenue of approximately ₹2,000 crore. As reported by Hindustan Times the project features six towers offering 3- and 4-BHK ultra-luxury residences with prime connectivity, just five minutes from Jio World Drive and eight minutes from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Marking a Strategic Move into the Ultra-Luxury Segment

The project represents a major milestone for Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group. Following the success of TenX Habitat and The Address by GS in Thane, this new launch marks the brand’s expansion into Mumbai’s high-value luxury segment. “The launch of Invictus by GS, BKC is a strategic milestone that unlocks a revenue potential of over ₹2,000 crore,” said Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Raymond Realty.

Part of Raymond’s ₹14,000 Crore JDA Portfolio

Sahni further highlighted that Invictus by GS forms a cornerstone of Raymond Realty’s ₹14,000 crore Joint Development Agreement (JDA) portfolio. “This project accelerates our path towards achieving a ₹4,000 crore annual topline. By blending Raymond’s legacy of trust with design-led excellence, we aim to derive 50% of our growth from high-value projects by FY28,” he said.

Redefining Luxury Living with Retail and Lifestyle Offerings

The development also integrates high-street retail spaces to create a complete luxury ecosystem. Designed for discerning buyers, Invictus by GS, BKC promises an elevated living experience with curated retail, world-class amenities, and proximity to Mumbai’s prime business district.

Aggressive Expansion Through JDA Model

Raymond Realty has been steadily expanding across Mumbai via an asset-light JDA model. The Bandra East redevelopment is one of six JDA projects signed by the company, covering prime neighbourhoods such as Mahim, Sion, and Wadala. Collectively, these projects contribute to a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹14,000 crore, signalling Raymond Realty’s intent to extend its stronghold beyond Thane and dominate Mumbai’s premium housing market.

