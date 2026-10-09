Ratan Tata’s Beloved Dog Goa Injured In Car Accident Outside Bombay House Ahead Of His 2nd Death Anniversary | Instagram/ FPJ Digital

Mumbai: Ratan Tata’s beloved pet dog Goa was injured in a car accident outside Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai’s Fort area, on Thursday, October 8, a day before the industrialist’s second death anniversary. The canine was taken inside the building, where he received immediate medical attention and was reportedly recovering by the evening.

According to a report by The Times of India, Goa was injured in the incident outside Bombay House, a place closely associated with the late industrialist. Noel Tata visited to check on the dog following the accident.

File Picture Of Dog Goa | FPJ Digital

File Picture Of Dog Goa | FPJ Digital

Goa Was Recovering Well By Evening

Goa was doing well by Thursday evening, although he reportedly howled when his injured paw was touched. Parish priest Fr Joseph D’Souza said the dog was recovering and looking forward to participating in the upcoming Blessing of Pets ceremony.

Goa is scheduled to attend the ceremony at Our Lady of Health Church in Cavel, Kalbadevi, on Sunday, October 11. The priest expressed hope that the canine would be able to participate in the event as planned.

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Ratan Tata’s Second Death Anniversary

The incident comes as India remembers Ratan Tata on the second anniversary of his death on October 9. The industrialist and philanthropist died in 2024 at the age of 86. Widely respected for his leadership of the Tata Group, Tata played a key role in expanding the conglomerate’s global presence while also building a reputation for philanthropy and personal humility.

His legacy extended beyond business, with his charitable initiatives and affection for animals remaining an important part of his public image. Goa, who was associated with Tata and Bombay House, has continued to draw affection from people familiar with the industrialist’s fondness for animals.

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