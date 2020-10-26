Rape of intellectually-disabled child: Bus cleaner denied bail

A special court designated for sexual crimes on children last week denied bail to a 29-year-old bus cleaner of a school bus that ferried intellectually-disabled children.

The court while rejecting his bail plea said that it would be “most dangerous” if he is released on bail considering the gravity of his offence and the severe punishment it attracts.

Saying accused Shivprasad Yadav “unfit” to get bail, Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Priti Kumar (Ghule) said that it seems the accused has been sexually harassing and sexually assaulting other children also. She said he has “misused his authority” as a cleaner in the school bus.

As per the complaint registered with the Santacruz Police against him, the accused had inappropriately touched the victim on her private parts and also inserted a bottle into it. Taking her to the back of the vehicle, he had undressed and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He would allegedly show obscene materials on his mobile to the commuting children.

The man, a native of UP, had been arrested in January this year after a complaint was lodged by the victim's family. The incidents had taken place when the victim’s mother was abroad. The child had narrated the ordeal to her on her return and also to her teacher during counselling.

Along with Yadav, the bus driver Sandeep Mishra, 26, had also been arrested for similar offences.

Yadav had claimed bail stating that the investigation in the case is over and the chargesheet had been filed.