Ranaut's plea to transfer Akhtar's defamation proceedings rejected

A city magistrate on Thursday rejected the application of actor Kangana Ranaut to transfer the defamation proceedings of lyricist Javed Akhtar from an Andheri magistrate's court to another court. Kangana had claimed that the magistrate before whom the proceedings were on, is biased against her and that she did not have faith in court.

Kangana had stated in her transfer application that the Andheri court's magistrate had time and again threatened to issue arrest warrants against her though the offence of defamation was non-cognizable, bailable and compoundable. She had filed a counter complaint against Akhtar and wanted that both the matters be clubbed and heard by one court.

In her counter complaint, she charged Akhtar of criminal intimidation and extortion among other offences. She said he had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his home and compelled her to write an apology to her co-star with whom she was involved in a public row.

In his response to the transfer plea, Akhtar through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj had stated that Kangana had only made the application to harass him and further delay the proceedings he had initiated against her.

The lyricist had filed a defamation complaint against the actress after she had appeared in a TV interview last year and in the context of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and called him part of a certain gang in Bollywood.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:00 AM IST