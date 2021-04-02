Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launches MyNEP2020 platform for positive changes in Teacher's Education sector

In an attempt to invite suggestions, inputs, and membership from stakeholders for preparing draft for development of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) and National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) Program membership, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday launched the "MyNEP2020" platform on the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) web portal.

The MyNEP2020 platform will be operational from April 1 to May 15, 2021 and details can be found at https://ncte.gov.in/Website/Index.aspx. The minister said, "NCTE will work in close consultation with individuals and organisations on recommendations of NEP 2020 for preparing two major documents NPST and NMM."

An expert committee will review the inputs collected during the consultation period and will finally formulate the drafts for public review. Comments by reviewers from stakeholders will then be used to prepare a final draft for notification.

