Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Monday, March 2

Mumbai: With the sacred month of Ramzan in underway, members of the Muslim community across the city are observing daily fasts from dawn until sunset. The fast begins before daybreak after partaking in the pre-dawn meal, known as Sehri or Suhoor, and concludes in the evening with Iftar.

For Monday, March 2, Sehri in Mumbai is scheduled at 5:13 am, while Iftar is expected at 6:07 pm, as per Hamariweb.com. Worshippers carefully follow these timings to ensure their fast is observed within the prescribed hours.

Throughout Ramadan, devotees wake up early for Sehri and offer the five daily prayers, with additional emphasis on spiritual reflection and devotion during this month. Prominent mosques in Mumbai, including Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, witness a significant increase in footfall, particularly during evening prayers. Families and friends gather after sunset to break their fast, traditionally beginning with dates and water, followed by a meal shared together.

Ramadan is regarded as a time for self-discipline, compassion and spiritual growth. Observers are encouraged to remain patient, perform prayers punctually, contribute to charity, display kindness and maintain harmonious conduct. Consumption of alcohol and engagement in negative behaviour are strictly discouraged. The month also serves as an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities through collective prayers and meals.

At the same time, individuals are advised to refrain from arguments, dishonesty, excessive indulgence at Iftar and neglect of religious duties. The focus remains on inner reflection, gratitude and service to others.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, is tentatively expected to fall on March 20 or March 21, 2026. However, the final date will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

