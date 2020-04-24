Ramadan 2020: Mumbra market to operate from 3 AM till noon, confirms Thane Municipal Corporation

Thane Municipal Corporation has announced its decision to open Mumbra market from 3am till 12 noon.

This decision comes after Mumbra market witnessed a hefty crowd on Friday. Hundreds defied the rules of social distancing amid the pandemic coronavirus to come out and shop for the holy month of Ramadan.

“It was not feasible to keep the market open during afternoon hours as those fasting will find it difficult to visit the market. So, we have changed the timing and kept it open for a longer duration,” said Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

Aher also said that announcements regarding the same has been made in all the areas.

However, there were speculations that a fake message provoked the people to come out in scores to shop at the Mumbra market.

“People were confused and this may have added to chaos in the market area,” said Adil Pathan, 42, resident of Mumbra.