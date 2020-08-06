Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: City glitters like it is Diwali

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, associations backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) outfits also performed puja and lit diyas and candles to mark the celebration in Mumbai. Several residential complexes as well, took part in the celebration to welcome Lord Ram.

Residents of Orchid Towers in Lokhandwala, Kandivli (east), lit lamps to mark the arrival of Lord Ram. "Residents of Orchid Towers arranged for a lamp lighting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. People from all walks of life lit a lamp and placed it in front of Lord Ram's statue," stated a resident and organiser Devendra Shrimal.

"People maintained social distance policies and were not allowed to gather at a single spot," stated Shrimal.

In Goregaon's Krishna society, residents placed lit diyas on their window sill. Some of the residents also played bhajans using home theatre speakers. "Diwali is celebrated to mark the arrival of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. With the temple being constructed, we can say that today's day is nothing less with the bhoomi poojan being done at Ayodhya," said Kapil Deshmukh, a resident and general secretary.

A diwali like celebration was also being held at Malad's Om Mangalam. The secretary of the society arranged a live projection of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony on a giant screen. Residents saw the ceremony live from their windows and houses, thus adhering to social distancing policies.

"Many of the residents are members of RSS-backed outfits. We have some residents who are descendants of Kar Sewaks. For us, this day is really special," said Ayushman Tripathi, secretary and member of RSS-backed independent social workers group.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Parliament of North-East Mumbai, Manoj Kotak stated that construction of the temple will put Ayodhya on the global tourist map.

"The admiration of Shri Rama in India and abroad will lead to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya becoming a major tourist attraction. The construction of the temple will further eulogize Lord Ram’s epic tale in India and put Ayodhya on the global tourist map,” stated the MP.