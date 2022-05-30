Rajya Sabha polls: Independents, smaller parties suddenly in reckoning as 7 candidates in fray for 6 seats |

BJP and MVA claim victory of their respective nominees

Raut alleges horse-trading by BJP but Fadnavis denies

BJP says it has already tied up 12 votes for victory of third nominee while MVA is banking on the its strength of 166

Mumbai: With the BJP’s decision to field a third candidate, both BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi on Monday have swung into action to lure independents and smaller parties who are suddenly in the reckoning. BJP's team led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already sent out messages to independents and smaller parties expecting their support while MVA leaders including Eknath Shinde and others have been in communication to ensure the support of independents and smaller parties.

For six seats there are now 7 candidates comprising BJP 3, Shiv Sena 2, NCP and Congress one each. Incidentally, both BJP and MVA claimed the victory of their candidates. BJP’s nominees included Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik while Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel and Congress has fielded poet and youth leader Imran Pratapgarhi from Uttar Pradesh. All nominees have filed their nominations as the last date for filing nomination is May 31 while polling is slated for June 10.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has support of 168 legislators comprising Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), other parties (8) and independents (8). However, NCP’s strength will be reduced to 51 as two of its ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are currently in jail. So MVA’s strength will be 166.

In the case of the BJP, which has 106 legislators, it has the support of one legislator each of Jan Surajya and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and five independents. Together, the BJP has a strength of 113 legislators.

The quota is 41.01 votes for the election of one candidate.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the estranged ally BJP of horse-trading. Shiv Sena is banking on its excess votes in addition to transfer of votes by allies NCP and Congress and also supported by independents and smaller parties.

However, Fadnavis said, “We don't want to indulge in horse-trading. All our three candidates will win. They (the ruling alliance partners) have to decide." "If our three candidates and their three candidates will be in the fray, the question of horse-trading will not arise. But, even if they contest (on four seats), we will not indulge in any horse-trading and all our three candidates will win,” he noted.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that victory of BJP’s three nominees is a foregone conclusion as the party has already mobilized 12 additional votes.

Another top BJP leader said, ‘’For BJP, there is no need for poaching as the disgruntled legislators especially independents and smaller party members will vote for the party nominee. BJP is confident but it is time for MVA to worry about as it may face a major embarrassment. Shiv Sena’s second nominee is in a big trouble.’’

However, Raut downplayed BJP’s argument saying that Shiv Sena in particular and allies NCP and Congress have done the necessary home work. ‘’If they think they (BJP) have the numbers, they are right. We think we will win. We have all the votes needed for the victory of four seats of MVA,’’ he said. ‘’But in this election, if anyone assumes that ED, CBI and Income Tax can also vote, I don’t know,’’ he taunted.

Raut reiterated that the MVA has full strength for victory of four seats.

State Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that BJP will be exposed after the victory of MVA’s four nominees. Patole accused BJP of giving up a tradition of unopposed Rajya Sabha election in Maharashtra. ‘’The MVA has a majority and all the four candidates will be elected,’’ he noted.