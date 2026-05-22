Rajya Sabha Bypolls Announced: Maharashtra Seat Vacated By Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Go To Polls On June 18 | X / airnewsalerts

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats, including one from Maharashtra that fell vacant following the resignation of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar earlier this month. The polling for the Upper House seat will be held on June 18, with counting scheduled the same evening.

By-poll for two seats of the #RajyaSabha will also be held. The seats are vacated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Tamil Nadu leader C. V. Shanmugam, who were elected as MLAs recently



🗓️Polling for the Rajya Sabha poll and the Bypoll to be held on… pic.twitter.com/K28U7YGzH9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2026

Another Bypoll Announced In Tamil Nadu

According to the ECI, the Maharashtra vacancy arose after Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 6, even though her term was set to continue till July 4, 2028. A second Rajya Sabha bypoll has also been announced for Tamil Nadu following the resignation of C. Ve. Shanmugam.

Details On Elections Process

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the election notification will be issued on June 1, while June 8 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 9 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 11.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha bypoll will be conducted on June 18 between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting of votes scheduled at 5 pm the same day. The entire election process will be completed by June 20.

The Election Commission has also issued detailed voting guidelines for MLAs participating in the election. It clarified that only the integrated violet-coloured sketch pen provided by the Returning Officer can be used for marking preferences on ballot papers. Use of any other pen will render the ballot invalid. The Commission further stated that adequate arrangements, including deployment of election observers, will be made to ensure free, fair and transparent polling.