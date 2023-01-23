Rajkumar Santoshi, director of 'Gandhi vs. Godse', seeks protection from Mumbai police after event disrupted by protestors

Rajkumar Santoshi, director of 'Gandhi vs. Godse', seeks protection from Mumbai police |

Prominent director Rajkumar Santoshi, a few days after protestors disrupted a press conference about his upcoming movie 'Gandhi vs Godse', has written a letter to Special Mumbai Police commissioner Deven Bharti seeking protection for him and his family.

In his letter, Santoshi said he was writing to the special CP to inform about interruptions during a press conference held on 20th January, 2023.

"My team (directors, producers & cast) for the movie Gandhi vs. Godse was in the middle of the press conference where it was interrupted by a group of people with vested interests. They barged in to the press conference which was held at 4 PM at PVR, Citi Mall, Andheri," Santoshi said in his letter.

"Later, several threats were received from some unknown people asking me to stop the release and promotion for this movie. I feel unsafe and I further submit that grave damage and injury could be caused to me and my family members if such persons are set free and if no steps are taken by your good-self and further losses would be caused not only to us but the public at large," he added.

Santoshi requested the special CP to take all necessary steps under law in this matter. he also requested the police chief to "urgently provide me with additional security to protect myself and other members of my family".

Protests had erupted earlier this week

Earlier on January 20, protests erupted during a press conference of Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' in Mumbai.

On Friday, a group of people disrupted a press conference held in the city and held demonstrations in front of a theatre screen. They also raised slogans in favour of Mahatma Gandhi and against Nathuram Godse, and were also seen flashing the tricolour at the audience.

Protestors upset with makers

The protestors claimed that the film glorifies Nathuram Godse and is direspectful to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

They stated that through the film, Santoshi was trying to portray Godse in a good light, who was the man behind assassinating Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

The protestors earlier sat among the media personnel. However, as soon as the trailer of the film played on screen, they gathered in the front and raised slogans like "Mahatma Gandhi Zindabad". Some were also seen waiving black flags as a sign of dissent.

About Gandhi vs Godse: Ek Yudh

'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' is a period film which depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' explores the alternative reality wherein Mahatma Gandhi (Deepak Antani) survived the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse (Chinmay Mandlekar).

Rajkumar Santoshi is returning to direction after nine years with the film. His last released movie was Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, starring Shahid Kapoor. His daughter Tanisha is set to make her acting debut in Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh, which also stars newcomer Anuj Saini.

The film is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

