Rajasthan: Widow Humiliated, Beaten With Footwear By Village Women

Jaipur: More than 12 women allegedly beat up a widow, dragged her by the hair and tore her clothes in a village under Bakaria police station of Udaipur on Thursday, June 29, as they suspected her of having an affair. Three women have been arrested and one has been detained in connection with this case.



The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, following which the police registered the case. Bakeria police station officer Mukesh Kumar said that the woman's husband had died a year ago. Since then she has been living in a village in the police station area with her five-year-old son.

The affair angle

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was having an affair with a youth from the village she was living in. His wife and other women of the village reached the widow's house and pulled her out of the house by her hair. The women reportedly tore her clothes and started beating her with shoes and slippers.

Women assaulters arrested

Mukesh Kumar said that the police have arrested the main accused Ramibai (24) wife Mukesh Garasia and two others on Saturday, while one accused has been detained. The search is on for other women who thrashed the widow.

