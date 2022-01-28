Rajasthan: Government starts 'Sajag Gram Yojna' scheme to curb corruption in villages

The Rajasthan government will now send its Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers to villages on a sudden check to control corruption at the grass-root level. The ACB has come up with a scheme called Sajag Gram Yojna for this.

‘This can become an effective medium to control corruption and prevent wastage in public welfare schemes of the Government in rural areas,’ said CM Ashok Gehlot in a review meeting of ACB officials.

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis a few days ago for 51 villages but CM Gehlot who is also the home minister has asked the ACB officers not to remain confined to 51 villages and implement it across the state.

Under the scheme, the ACB officers have been asked to go to villages on a sudden check. They will interact with villagers and sensitize them about their rights and official procedures at different government offices. The villagers will be asked whether they had to pay a bribe for their genuine work. CM said that with this, ACB officers will get information about officers and employees taking bribes and will create fear among the officers and employees who take the bribe.

ACB officers will establish coordination between the government offices and the elected representatives to ensure that people get the benefit of the government schemes. The idea behind the scheme is to establish coordination between people and administration; quality execution of the schemes; resolve grievances of the senior citizen, women and children; promote sports; and connect drop out students with school

The department has also issued ACB’s helpline 1064 and WhatsApp number 9413502834. where one can register the complaint of corruption.

Notably, the ACB in Rajasthan has conducted 430 traps to arrest corrupt government employees and officials red-handed and this is the highest number in any year after the establishment of the bureau.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:44 PM IST