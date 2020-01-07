Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visited Shiv Sena patriarch and his Maharashtra counterpart at the latter's residence on Monday. The senior politician was on a two-day visit to the financial capital and drove to Mathoshree in the morning.

In a brief media interaction after his meeting with Uddhav, Gehlot termed the attacks on the JNU students as a state-sponsored act. “The attacks carried out on the JNU campus wouldn't have been possible wi­t­hout the support of Centre,” he said.

He stated the attack on the students reflects the incapability of the Union home ministry as police and security in Delhi is a Centre subject. Further, Gehlot slammed the Centre on the ongoing economic slowdown.

“The whole country is facing severe economic constraints, unemployment and inflation have affected every corner of the city but the Centre is in a denial mode.

Thus, I demand the Union ministry to provide a white paper citing the actual economic condition of the country,” stated the senior Congress leader.

Gehlot, who is one of the trusted lieutenant of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, said his visit to the Thackeray residence was a courtesy call as he wanted to give the Thackerays new year greetings and congratulate Uddhav on his new assignment as the CM. Earlier on Sunday, the Rajasthan CM met NCP chief Sharad Pawar.