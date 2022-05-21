Raj Thackeray's Pune rally: Police issues 13 conditions, bans offensive slogans, rioting during or after meeting

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's May 22nd rally in Pune, the city police a day before issued 13 conditions which have to be followed during the public rally. According to the order issued by Pune Police, violation of the conditions laid will invite legal action.

Notably, the MNS chief postponed his planned Ayodhya visit which was scheduled for June 5. Making the announcement on Twitter, he said that he will share more details on his visit to Ayodhya at his rally in Pune on May 22.

Meanwhile, Pune Police in its order also stated that no offensive slogans, rioting, or indecent behaviour should occur during or after the meeting. "No weapons, swords, explosives should be displayed during the event," the order read further.

"The use of loudspeakers should not violate the Noise Pollution Rule," the order added.

The MNS chief has been at the centrestage of the loudspeakers row in Maharashtra. The controversy started after the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.

"I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. Because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir has been made possible," Raj Thackeray had said earlier this month.

The MNS had also put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai, appealing to people to join party chief Raj Thackeray on his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on June 5.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:33 PM IST