Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring Uniform Civil Code, change name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and law on population control in the country.

Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said, "I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. Do it at once and all the dispute will end." On postponing his Ayodhya visit, the MNS chief said, "Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy." Thackeray had postponed his planned Ayodhya visit which was scheduled for June 5.

He further slammed Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana for the ruckus outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"After I asked my workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, the Rana couple (Ravi and Navneet Rana) said they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree. Is Matoshree a mosque? Everyone knows what happened between Shiv Sainiks and the Rana couple later," added the MNS chief.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of the police was made at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune where Raj Thackeray addressed a rally today.

The MNS chief has been at the centre stage of the loudspeakers row in Maharashtra.The controversy started after Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST