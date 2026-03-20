Raj Thackeray Unveils ‘Maharashtra Next’ Initiative, Targets Govt Over Debt, Drugs & Governance |

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, on Thursday announced the launch of 'Maharashtra Next,' a public-driven initiative aimed at preparing a new development blueprint for the state, while sharply criticising the current government over multiple issues.

Jai Maharashtra!

Today, on March 19, 2026, it gives me immense pleasure in presenting 'Maharashtra Next'—our ambitious project. Another significance of the date, March 19, is that on this day, the first ever public rally was held following the establishment of Maharashtra… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) March 19, 2026

Speaking at the annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park, which also marked 20 years of the party’s foundation, Thackeray said the initiative would focus on inclusive and participatory planning, inviting citizens to contribute ideas for Maharashtra’s future.

He criticised the existing model of development, stating it was limited to roads, flyovers and large project announcements, and lacked a comprehensive vision. According to him, Maharashtra Next would attempt to address broader concerns including infrastructure, employment, cultural identity and balanced regional growth.

Thackeray Attacks State Govt Over Mounting Debt

Alongside the announcement, Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the state government, questioning its development claims. He highlighted Maharashtra’s debt of nearly Rs 11 lakh crore, comparing it to around Rs 2 lakh crore during the tenure of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

On law and order, he alleged that drug abuse had spread widely across the state, including in educational institutions. Referring to data presented by Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said the government had itself acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, but had failed to act effectively.

Thackeray also raised concerns about missing children, citing figures that suggested thousands go missing in Maharashtra each year. He pointed to cases in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, calling the situation alarming.

Alleging a breakdown in governance, he said the system was increasingly being controlled by contractors and financial interests. “With no elections for the next three years, everyone is free to make money through contracts,” he claimed.

He further criticised the lack of rural development, saying it was forcing migration to cities that are already struggling with congestion and unplanned growth. Highlighting urban challenges, he remarked that while deliveries happen in minutes, commuting within cities remains a major issue.

On cultural identity, Thackeray warned that Maharashtra risked losing its linguistic and regional distinctiveness if corrective steps were not taken. The launch of Maharashtra Next, he said, is intended to offer an alternative vision, one shaped by public input and aimed at addressing the state’s long-term structural challenges.

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