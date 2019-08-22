Raj Thackeray leaves ED headquarters after marathon grilling session

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray was on Thursday grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, after he reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow.

The MNS leader reached the ED office at 11.25 am and walked out at 8.15 pm. ED officials had prepared a questionnaire for him to get a fair idea of the deal, the official said. ED officials allowed Raj to leave after recording his statement in the case, the official said.

The Central agency is probing loans and equity infusion by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) into Kohinoor CNTL, a real estate venture in which the MNS chief had a stake for some time. Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

There was no word from ED officials on whether he will be called again for questioning.