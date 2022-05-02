Raj Thackeray backtracks, cancels 'Maha Aarti' slated for May 3

In view of the strong signal by the Maharashtra Home department of stern action, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday backtracked from his announcement of organising 'Maha Aarti' across the state on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya which falls on Tuesday and coincides with Ramzan Eid.

Raj Thackeray appealed to party workers not to perform the Maha Aarti on May 3.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray said, "Tomorrow is Eid. I have already spoken about it at the Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) rally. This festival of the Muslim community must be celebrated with happiness. As discussed, please do not play Maha Aartis on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya as we do not want to hamper the celebrations of any religion. Loudspeakers are a social issue and not a religious one, and I will spell out a further course of action regarding the same through my next tweet."

Mumbai police have issued restraining notices to the MNS workers who had applied for permission for ‘Maha Aarti’ at their local temples across the state on May 3, using loudspeakers.

Further, the Thane police have banned illegal gatherings, chanting, singing, playing of musical instruments, use of unlicensed loudspeakers, rallies, processions and gatherings within 200 meters from religious places till June 27.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:50 PM IST