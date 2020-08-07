Rains batter Thane, cripple daily life

Gusty winds and heavy downpour for the third consecutive day in Thane, threw road and rail traffic out of gear. The incessant rains on Wednesday and Thursday led to waterlogging and incidents of tree falls at several places in Thane, adding to the people’s woes. The IMD issued a “Red Alert” for Thane on Thursday. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner appealed to the citizens not to step out of their homes, unless there is any emergency.

The continuous rain led to the overflowing of the Masunda Lake in Thane. “There was waterlogging at Naupada, Vrundavan society, Kapurbawdi, Ghodbunder Road, Kalwa, Hajuri and Kasarwadavli in Thane. Over 25 complaints of tree fall were reported on Thursday,” said an official from RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell) Thane.

"The renovation work of the safety wall along the Masunda Lake, towards Jambhali Naka has been carried out since last year. However, it was halted because of the lockdown. The incomplete construction work led to overflowing of the lake water on the streets. It caused inconvenience to the motorists," said Vignesh Maurya (30), a regular commuter from Thane.

On Thursday, Thane recorded 164.29 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (as per morning update). The city received a total rainfall of 2018.99 mm. Last year, on the same day, Thane had recorded 2789.35 mm of total rainfall.