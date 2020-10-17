Rain wreaks havoc, Maharashtra CM dabbles with aid

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the administration to be vigilant and be prepared to handle disaster in the way of heavy and torrential rains predicted by the weather bureau. He directed that the administration should make all efforts so that casualties will be minimum. He asked the administration to take the villagers into confidence in carrying out effective disaster management.

Thackeray reviewed the damage caused by the heavy rain to the villages, agriculture and to the physical infrastructure by interacting with the Pune, Konkan, Aurangabad and Nashik Divisional Commissioners and the District Collectors. CM directed the administration to focus on an early evacuation of flood hit people with the mobilisation of concerned staff and also with the deployment of NDRF teams.

However, Thackeray said the administration should strictly follow COVID-19 protocols especially during the evacuation by making available an adequate supply of masks and sanitizers. He reiterated that next two days are crucial as the weather bureau has predicted orange alert with heavy rains in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

At the meeting it was decided that the district administration will do an advanced planning for shifting people especially from the low-lying areas and those residing in the vicinity of rivers. After the flood waters recede it will be the responsibility of the district administration to take those families back to their villages or towns and provide basic amenities including food grains, utensils and clothes.

Thackeray also asked the administration not to be complacent but take adequate measures to avoid spread of communicable diseases. He wants the administration to complete the panchnama of damages caused to agriculture, animals, houses and roads and implement relief and rehabilitation measures without any delays. Further, he has directed the administration to provide financial assistance immediately to the families of deceased persons.

This apart, the district administration has been told to conduct panchnama of damage caused to schools, gram panchayat buildings and primary health centres and start early repair works.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held an extensive review of rain and floods in Pune district and asked the administration to provide shelter to the affected people.

At this time, the concerned Divisional Commissioner and District Collector gave detailed information about the situation and the damage done, the help being provided and the measures being taken. Apart from damage to agriculture and crops, livestock, houses, roads, water supply schemes, power supply related matters, schools, gram panchayat buildings, primary health centres were also informed and instructions were given to conduct panchnama immediately.