 Rain In Mumbai Metro! Viral Video Shows Water Leakage In Train Compartment; Netizens React
The video of the water dripping in the Metro train compartment is taking rounds on social media. The commuters have mixed reactions to the incident, while the netizens are amused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Leakage in Mumbai Metro | X

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident in the island city, water leakage was seen in a compartment of Mumbai Metro on Tuesday. Mumbai has received alert for moderate rainfall with thunderstorm for this week by the weather department, however, the citizens did not predict a shower in the Metro.

The video of the water dripping in the Metro train compartment is taking rounds on the social media.

The commuters are giving mixed reactions to the video, while netizens are amused. A commuter who shared the video said, 'Ye toh syllabus mein nahi tha' (This is out of syllabus).

A netizen named Amit Bhowmik said that Mumbai rain forecast should include metro commuting as well, while another called it 'Spirit of Mumbai'.

While another named Nikhil Mishra said, "Shukr hai is baar Delhi metro nhi that" (Thank god it was not Delhi metro).

Weather Update For Mumbaikars

The city experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains all over the suburbs in the wee hours of Tuesday. Moderate to heavy showers along with thunder and gusty winds hit the suburbs yesterday.

Mumbai saw cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains this morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continued cloudy conditions with heavy rains expected later in the day too.

