Rain in city, adjoining areas: IMD

Mumbai: A day after issuing ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the intensity to moderate and heavy rainfall in some isolated places in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the next 2-3 days.

The IMD also issued an advisory requesting citizens to stay indoors and avoid going out unless its an emergency.

IMD official said due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is likely to increase over North Konkan, including Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg,” said an official.

The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory hover around 27 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature recorded at both observatory was around 24 degrees Celsius.

Humidity level recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 90 and 87 per cent respectively. Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai and its adjoining areas have recorded very heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, more than 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered “extremely heavy” and in the last 24 hours, Bandra recorded 412mm rainfall, Mazgaon (142mm), Ghansoli gaon (114.6mm) and Chirak nagar (100mm) both located at Ulhasnagar.

Another IMD official said, gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50kmph and gusts of 60kmph were likely to prevail along the northern, central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next two days.

“Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea, the west-central Bay of Bengal and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea during the next two days,” he said.