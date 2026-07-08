Rain Fails To Deter Thane Crowd As 'Shwasat Rajan, Dhyasat Rajan' Draws Housefull Audience |

Thane: Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirit of Thane's residents as they turned out in large numbers on Sunday for Shwasat Rajan, Dhyasat Rajan – Swarajya Veeranchi Amar Gatha!, a grand cultural production celebrating the legacy of the heroes of Swarajya. The enthusiastic response resulted in a housefull show at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium.

Jointly organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha, Thane, the programme brought together history, music, theatre and dance to recreate the ideals of Swarajya and pay tribute to the vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite incessant rain throughout the day, the auditorium was packed with spectators, whose enthusiasm matched the energy of the performances. Powerful musical renditions reverberated through the venue, prompting spontaneous applause and audience participation.

One of the evening's highlights was a captivating saxophone performance that left music lovers spellbound. Equally impressive was a grand dance presentation by the Nrityadhara group, which vividly depicted key moments in Maratha history, tracing the journey from the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the stirring strains of Vande Mataram.

"The overwhelming response from the people of Thane, who remained completely undeterred by the heavy downpour, is the true measure of the festival's success," members of the organising committee said.

The programme was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare, Corporator Sanjay Waghule, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak President Manjiri Marathe, and TJSB Bank Chairman Sharad Gangal, among others.

The evening's principal performances featured acclaimed artistes Mrunal Kulkarni, Ajay Purkar, Digpal Lanjekar and Avadhut Gandhi, who kept the audience engrossed with their powerful presentations. The event was seamlessly compered by Prathamesh Sapre and RJ Mansi Amdekar.

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