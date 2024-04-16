Railway Station Audit 2024: Tilak Nagar, Key Station For Long-Distance Passengers, Lacks Basic Amenities

Tilak Nagar, Key Station For Long-Distance Passengers, Lacks Basic Amenities |

Mumbai: Tilak Nagar station, a crucial hub connecting suburban commuters and long-distance travelers through Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), grapples with significant infrastructure challenges despite its pivotal role in Mumbai's transport network.

With an average daily footfall nearing 30,000 and monthly ticket sales amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh, the station stands as a vital node. A recent visit by FPJ as part of its ongoing "Station Audit" campaign shed light on various issues plaguing Tilak Nagar station.

One of the primary grievances voiced by commuters is the deplorable condition of the connecting pathway between Tilak Nagar and LTT, spanning nearly 300 meters. This pathway, essential for passengers navigating with luggage, particularly trolley bags, is marred by uneven surfaces, making traversal cumbersome and arduous.

Commuters lament the lack of ease in movement, highlighting the dire need for renovations to ensure seamless connectivity. Frequent commuter like Ambuj Jain ( 45) of Kharghar, emphasize the difficulty of navigating the pathway, particularly with trolley bags, impairing the travel experience for hundreds of passengers daily.

"Despite the appealing appearance of the platform flooring, the experience for waiting passengers is marred by an offensive odor emanating from an open nullah adjacent to platform two," expressed Rajesh Wade ( 38 ), another regular commuter of harbour line.

He emphasized the need for urgent measures to address the issue, especially with the impending rainy season exacerbating the problem. Wade urged railway authorities to devise a concrete solution to eliminate the foul smell, ensuring a more pleasant environment for travelers.

"The installation work for escalators at the Kurla end is ongoing; however, commuters are expressing dissatisfaction with the slow pace, causing inconvenience."

Apart from that, condition of circulating areas outside platform one remains subpar, and despite a lift on the Panvel side, the absence of escalators poses challenges for passengers, particularly those lugging trolley bags while navigating the station.

Janhavi Gala from Vashi highlights the inconvenience of traversing either a considerable distance to the Panvel end or ascending stairs to the foot overbridge at the Kurla end with heavy luggage, illustrating the need for additional lifts and escalators, especially at the Kurla end.

Furthermore, the station's security arrangements, particularly at the Kurla end, leave much to be desired, with reports of unsocial elements frequenting the area, posing potential risks to commuters. The presence of these elements not only fosters a sense of unease among passengers but also jeopardizes their safety, necessitating robust security measures to safeguard the station premises round the clock.

"Tilak Nagar Station stands at a crucial juncture, bridging suburban and long-distance travel. However, its potential as a pivotal transit hub remains unrealized amidst the prevalent infrastructure deficiencies and security concerns" said Sadhana Joshi, another frequent commuter.