Railway Protection Force, Ticket Checking staff, GRP, MSF & Station Staff – The life savers of Mumbai commuters

Central Railway RPF personnel, Ticket Checking Staff, Maharashtra Security Personnel, Government Railway Police and Station Staff have saved the lives of 13 people this year compared to 21 lives last year.

This year, over the Mumbai Suburban network, of the 13 lives saved, 6 cases were saved at Kalyan station. Most of them were saved boarding or de-boarding the long distance trains. Last year in 2019, out of 21 lives saved, 7 were saved at Dadar station and 2 each at Byculla, Kurla, Kalyan and Karjat stations.

Railway officials said these soldiers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement due to agitations and flash protests by commuters, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises. Amidst all this they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers. “The alert RPF in most cases, saves the lives of passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains, at times lives are saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons,” he said.

Recently on November 27 Assistant Inspector, RPF, Vijay Solanki while performing his duty at Kalyan Station saw a lady passenger, resident of Kalyan, Soni Govinda while trying to board a running train and she had fallen between the train and the platform. Alert inspector Solanki ran and immediately pulled her out, saving her from an imminent death on the tracks. Soni was to travel to Bangalore along with her husband and child.

Every day, these brave soldiers contribute to the safety of the commuters, while there is no dearth of freak accidents, sometimes people are lucky enough to be surrounded by courageous soldiers of the Railway Protection Force. In a common man’s word, this Godly saviour’s presence at the right time, vigilant & courageous act continue to save many lives every day.