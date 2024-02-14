Railway Official Arrested By CBI For Demanding ₹15,000 Bribe

Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested an office superintendent in the personnel department of South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from an SECR employee for processing his posting and redeployment work. The searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

CBI received complaint on Monday

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on Monday from Vishal Uikey, a khalasi in the medical department of SECR. Uikey claimed that he had been working as a Malaria Khalasi until the government decided to shut down the medical department resulting in his transfer to another department.

In his complaint, Uikey alleged that the official Athmande demanded a bribe of Rs15,000 to facilitate his redeployment and the latter also warned the complainant that failure to comply with his demand would result in the obstruction of his redeployment process. On negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an initial bribe of Rs10,000.

CBI caught accused red-handed

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the CBI and gave a written complaint against Athmande. After investigation, CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs10,000 from the complainant.

An offence was then registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused was arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur.