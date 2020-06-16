Railway manages a decent show on the first day of its service resumption

Mumbai: The Borivali railway station which had been wearing a desolate look for the last three months, seemed as if it had started to come back to life.

With both Western and Central Railway resuming its services for the essential service providers of the state government, Mumbaikars resorted towards the suburban railways for their daily commute.

It was around 1 pm on Monday, commuters queued at the ticket counter.

Only one window of the counter has been made operational and in case there is an excessive rush, at max another window would be opened. Pitches were marked near the counter premises and each of those in the queue had to stand within the marked pitches and maintain at least one hand distance with the person standing in front. A board outside the ticket counter clearly stated that tickets will be given once a passenger show his/her ID card and the railway services are only available for those employed with the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Police, RPF, Medical workers and BEST personnel.

Once the ticket is bought, the commuters are allowed to walk towards the station, however, only one entry point from both the eastern and western side of the station has been made operational. Each passenger has to show his/her ticket and identity cards to the RPF officials at the entry points of the station, only after that they will be allowed access inside the station.

The trains are only being operated via two platforms of the fast line, as the trains are running within an interval at the Western and Central lines only the fast tracks are being used. RPF personnel were designated at the platform for manning the passengers.

"Only two platforms are operational, passengers are not allowed to stand or loiter on the non functional platforms. The RPF officers have been deployed at the station who are keeping an eye on the passengers," said a railway official.

As trains arrived, passengers are given time to get down first only after then those standing at the station are allowed to get in.

"To maintain social distancing and avoid commotion, first the passengers are allowed to get down, then the passengers on the platform are allowed to get in," said an RPF official.

At the platform premises, eateries and food stalls were closed. Also at the public toilets, only two passengers were allowed at a time.

Meanwhile, the resumption of railway services came like a breath of fresh air for those engaged with essential services.

"The last week was a disaster for us. We had to struggle to get in the buses and the frequency was also low. With the resumption of railways, the journey became quite easier today," said Samir Kadam, an employer of the civic body who travels between Poisar in Borivli and Mumbai Central.

"There were RPF personnel inside the train. Who were manning to ensure social distancing protocols are followed," said Kamal Mishra, another government employee and frontline worker.

However, the passenger also feared that not many Mumbaikars were aware of the resumption of train services as the notification was announced late night on Sunday.

"Many of my colleagues didn't know that trains are running. As the days will pass, there will be more passengers. I hope both railways and RPF are equipped enough to control the increase in crowds," said Smita Kapadia.

"In Andheri, there was no checking of tickets and documents, however, there was a TTE inside the coach who asked for our ID," said Mayank Vidrohi, an employer with the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The railways put up a decent show on the first day of the resumption of railway services, however, the matter of efficiency can only be assessed in the days to come as there will be an increase of more number of passengers as the week will progress.