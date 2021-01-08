Raigad: Truck carrying marriage party falls in 300-feet deep valley, at least four dead; rescue operation underway

In a major accident in Raigad district's Kudpan, a truck carrying marriage party fell in a 300-feet deep valley on Friday. According to reports, at least four bodies have been recovered so far and many others are injured. The incident took place within the limits of Poladpur police station. Meanwhile, a rescue team has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway, said Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

As per reports, the marriage party was returning after the wedding ceremony from Ratnagiri to Raigad. However, the driver lost control and the truck fell in a 300-feet deep valley. Reportedly, there were about 40 people on board, of which four have died, four are seriously injured and thirty others have suffered injuries.

(This is a developing story)