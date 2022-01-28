Raigad: Students from Roha get bicycle to reach school, get rid of 8 to 10 kms walk

The 8 to 10 kilometer walk to school daily for these students comes to an end. Around 26 students from the tribal part of Roha in Raigad were given cycles. In an initiative of cycle to change-wheeling for education by Thane citizen foundation.

The cycles were distributed to these students in the presence of chief guest Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, the collector of Raigad district on January 26, Republic day.

Thane citizens foundation provided 26 bicycles to boys and girls for the Adivasi (Tribal) students from the Katkari community in Madhali village in Roha taluka.

Kasber Augustine, the president of the Thane citizen foundation said on one occasion recently that he was returning from Roha district. "We found students walking to the school. We enquired to find why the students were walking almost 8 to 10 kilometers daily to attend school.We got to know that, their parents can't afford the transportation and students had to walk kilometers to reach. In many cases the girl's skip school due to long transportation and get married at an early age. Many skip over financial issues. However, we decided to help them with cycles to help them for an easy commute. Also, it will encourage them for higher studies and we aim that these students complete their graduation," he added.

Augustine said the foundation decided to provide second hand bicycles. "But after the initiative was discussed members came up for support. With an overwhelming response the members being and first launch decided to give new bi-cycles. There are hundreds of students and in the coming days we will try to provide as many cycles to students in need," he added saying the students were happy and excited after getting the bicycle.

Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, the Raigad Collector who attended the event said, "Many such social organizations should come forward for cooperation to continue this journey of life and upliftment of tribal communities. Citizens of Thane and Roha should join in the social work by giving their value of bicycles or bicycles according to their ability and desire. These bicycles would be useful for students who travel long distances for education. Tribal students in this district had to travel 6 to 12 kilometers daily to reach school. However, education is an important factor for the upliftment of the tribal community. Many avoid going as their parents cannot afford the transport expenses of sharing auto-rickshaw or private vehicles," added Kalyankar.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:38 PM IST