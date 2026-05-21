Raigad Farmers Warn Of Massive Agitation Against Maharashtra’s Third Mumbai Project | File

Activists of the MMRDA Karnala Sai Chirner Navnagar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti in Raigad district have warned of intensified protests against the proposed -Third Mumbai project, alleging that the Maharashtra government is trying to impose the project on 125 villages despite objections from thousands of farmers.

The committee members claimed that nearly 25,000 farmers had submitted objections to the project, but the state government had failed to take cognisance of them.

“The government is pushing the project on farmers through force and ignoring the voices of nearly 25,000 affected landowners. We are determined to fight this battle strongly,” members of the committee said during a meeting in Uran.

The committee has approached former judge B. G. Kolse Patil, requesting him to actively participate in the agitation against the project. According to committee representatives, Kolse Patil has assured them of his support and has agreed to attend a farmers’ convention scheduled for the first week of June.

The state government has proposed the Third Mumbai project across 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen talukas of Raigad district.

The committee alleged that the government issued an ordinance to push the project forward without taking farmers into confidence.

It also criticised the proposed “12.5 per cent scheme”, terming it a “misleading carrot” being offered to landowners.

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“The government has not clarified what will happen to the expansion of gaothans (village settlements) and to the homes and commercial establishments built by villagers outside the original gaothan areas over the years,” committee members said.

They further expressed fears that the government may introduce a builder-oriented cluster redevelopment scheme for houses located outside gaothan limits, potentially affecting thousands of rural families.

The committee said it would continue mobilising farmers across Raigad district and intensify its agitation against the project in the coming weeks.

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