Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Maharashtra; Cong Leader Promises Caste Census |

Maharashtra: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) entered Maharashtra from Gujarat at the tribals- dominated Nandurbar on Tuesday to a tumultous welcome by the state unit of the Congress.

Nandurbar was once it was a bastion of Congress with both the late Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi starting their national campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from this backward district. But since the last two elections BJP candidates are winning elections here. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi participated in a traditional tribal holi termed it ' Adivasi Nyay Holi Sanmelan' following which he addressed a rally - 'Adivasi Nyay Sabha' and then moved towards Dhule.

BJP Kept Adivasis Away From Their Rights: Rahul Attacks Centre

In his speech, Gandhi strongly targeted the BJP-led central government. He stated that Adivasis are the real owners of the country and they have rights to the water, forest and land (Jal-Jungle-Jameen) of the country. He alleged that BJP has kept adivasis away from their rights. ``While the BJP government is giving adivasis' land to Adani the Congress was protecting adivasis' rights. Even though adivasi population is hig they are not a part of the government," he stated. He assured that the Congress will change the entire picture and will give rights communities as per their percentage in the population and the ``Jal-Jungle and Jameen" of tribals will be kept intact.

At the beginning of the speech Gandhi explained the difference between Adivasi and Vanvasi. "Adivasi means one who has right on water, forest and land of the country and vanvasi means one residing in the forest only who doesn't have right over anything." Rahul reminded the UPA government had started the Aadhar card enrollment scheme from Nandurbar district. The Aadhar card gave a message explaining the identity of the tribal. The lands where 50 percent population is tribal will be given rights to take decisions in those areas.

BJP Govt Favouring Businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that the BJP government is favoring 22 businessmen who have properties equivalent to the properties of 70 Cr citizens. He claimed that the Modi government has waived off Rs 16 lakh crores of 22 businessmen of the country but not a single rupee of the poor people has been waived off. The BJP government has diluted the land acquisition law which was brought by the UPA government. He assured that it will again strengthen the law once his government comes back to power.

Rahul Gandhi assured that caste census will be done in India. It would be an X-ray of the nation to diagnose the weakest community of the country. He said that Congress has included Minimum Support Price (MSP) law for farmers.

Congress state in- charge Ramesh Chenithalla, State Congress President Nana Patole, Group leader of Congress in Vidhansabha, Balasaheb Thorat, MP Chandrakant Handore and all other important leaders of Congress in Maharashtra were present at the rally.