 Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Maharashtra Polls, Congress Plans Statewide Torchlight Protests
Both the Election Commission and the ruling BJP have strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. However, the Congress party remains firm on its claims.

Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:47 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra of coming to power through “vote theft” in the recent Assembly elections. Speaking at a press interaction, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission aided the ruling coalition in manipulating results and that no investigation has been initiated into what he termed a “serious breach of democratic integrity.” He further said, “The credibility of the Election Commission is at stake, and democracy is under attack.”

Both the Election Commission and the ruling BJP have strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. However, the Congress party remains firm on its claims. In response, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has announced that it will organize torchlight marches across the state on Thursday, June 12 to raise public awareness and demand an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Assembly elections. State Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal is expected to participate in the protest in Gadchiroli, while other senior leaders will join demonstrations in various districts.

The Congress has pointed to the contrast between the results of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed strongly in the recent general elections, the BJP alliance secured an unexpected and overwhelming majority in the Assembly  a result Congress claims is “implausible and suspicious.”

The protest will see the participation of senior Congress leaders, current and former MPs and MLAs, party office-bearers, and large numbers of grassroots workers. The party aims to mobilize public opinion and pressure the authorities to take the allegations seriously and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

