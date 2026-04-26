'Raghav Chadha Gaddar Hai': AAP Workers Protest Outside The MP's Khar Residence After His Exit From Party To Join The BJP | AAP Mumbai X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a tense political scene as workers of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered outside the Khar residence of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to protest against his decision to leave the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The protest comes after Chadha announced his resignation from the AAP and formally aligned himself with the BJP, triggering sharp reactions within the party.

Visuals shared on the official AAP Mumbai X account show party workers holding placards that read ‘Raghav Chadha Gadaar Hai’ while raising slogans against him. A heavy police presence was deployed at the site, with officers seen attempting to control the situation and detain several protestors.

'Raghav Chadha Gadaar Hai': AAP Leaders Protest Outside The MPs Khar Residence After His Exit From Party To Join The BJP

Further visuals show police personnel escorting AAP workers into vans even as they continued to raise slogans. Earlier in the day, police had already detained a few AAP leaders and tightened security arrangements outside Chadha’s residence following the party’s announcement of a planned protest.

Raghav Chadha Resigns From AAP; Joins BJP

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Raghav Chadha announced his exit from the AAP to join the BJP, stating that the party had “deviated from its original path” and was no longer functioning in the larger interest of the country. “The AAP that I nurtured with my blood for 15 years has moved away from its founding principles. It is now working for personal gains rather than public welfare,” he said.

He further claimed that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs had taken a collective decision to merge with the BJP. Calling himself a founding member, Chadha emphasised his role in strengthening the party’s presence in Delhi and Punjab.

“We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have strongly criticised the move, terming it a betrayal of the party’s core ideology. The situation remains tense in the area, with police maintaining strict vigil to prevent any escalation.

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