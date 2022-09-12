Ragdapada in Kandivali becomes city’s 1st zero-waste slum

File Image

From small beginnings come great things. Even though Mumbai is a long way from 100% waste segregation at source, a Kandivali West slum has achieved the target in just over a year. A joint initiative of the BMC and NGO Shree Aastha Mahila Bachat Gat, the Ragdapada slum in Sarojini Nagar is being cited as a zero garbage model.

With nearly 5,000 residents, Ragdapada was just like any other slum with garbage everywhere and infested with the problems of open defecation and clogged drains. In February 2021, the BMC chose it through a lottery to implement its Swacha Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan scheme, comprising coloured bins (blue for dry and green for wet waste, and black for sanitary napkins), fixed timing for garbage collection and maintenance of toilets.

The hardest part of the scheme was to convince families to contribute Rs 20 each and establishments to pitch in with Rs 50 each for collection. Those who volunteered to collect garbage were felicitated with the title of safai mantri.

As expected, the solution was initially vehemently opposed by slum-dwellers, who even threatened to throw more garbage on the streets. After sustained efforts of 18 months, the place segregates 250 kg of waste every day and composts 120-150 kg of wet waste.

The officer in-charge on special duty for solid waste management, Dr Subash Dalvi said, “In every cleanliness drive, the participation of citizens is equally important. We made them understand the importance of segregation and provided simple solutions of recognising the coloured bins and sticking to one time for handing over the garbage to collectors.”

Chairperson of the partner NGO, Ashwini Borude said creating awareness was the main step. “We conducted chowk sabhas, distributed pamphlets, and went door to door for months explaining the need for segregation. It was hard work and not a miracle. Now, there are volunteers for waste collection, and to clean drains, nullahs and public toilets.” Borude said safai mantris also help with composting to reduce labour and transportation cost.

A resident of the slum, Pooja Kanojiya said it feels good to live in a clean place that bodes good for health. Sport teacher and resident Vipul Thombre said that safai mantris go to every house at 7 am and whistle for segregated garbage. “Residents no longer throw their waste in the nullah and use the compose for their plants and trees,” he said.