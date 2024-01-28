'Quick Response...': Video Shows Injured Woman Trekker Rescued By Mumbai Police Recruits At Karnala Fort |

Raigad: Mumbai Police has posted a video on their official social media handle which shows scenes of the swift assistance provided by a Quick Response Team to an injured woman trekker. The incident took place at the Karnala Fort in Raigad district. Taking the video of the incident on social media platform Instagram, Mumbai police said, "Quick Response No Matter The Situation!"

Video Shows Careful Rescue By Police Team

In the video, one can see a team of recruits of Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team carrying an injured woman in the forest of the Karnala fort. They can be seen carefully carrying her as she looks concerned about her injury.

Giving more information on the incident and the nature of help the response team provided the woman, Mumbai police wrote, "The new recruits of our Quick Response Team, on their way down from a trek while training at Karnala Fort, noticed a trekker had fractured her leg."

Injured Woman Was Shifted To Nearby Hospital

"With no rescue options available, the recruits made a temporary stretcher with their tracksuits and brought the injured lady to the base camp in 2 hours. She was duly shifted to a hospital for medical support, the department added. Timely thinking and swift action taken by the members of the Quick Response Team who were present at the spot helped the injured trekker to reach to the hospital in safety.

