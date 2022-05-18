Punjab: Fire breaks out at scooter market in ​​Ludhiana, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a scooter market located in the Subhani Building area of ​​Ludhiana, Punjab, ANI reported.

Fire officer Maninder Singh said that at least five fire tenders were disposed to the site for dousing and it has been brought under control.

Further, no casualties have been reported due to the incident that took place in a busy market area.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:05 PM IST