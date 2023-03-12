Pune: Woman stabbed to death by husband in Hinjewadi | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pune, a woman was murdered on road by her husband in Pune's Hinjewadi area in the evening hours on Saturday. The case was resolved by cops in a day.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, it has come to light that the husband killed his wife out of anger because she did not allow him to take the child to their hometown in Sangli.

In this case, the police have arrested the husband of the deceased Namdev Walachand Rathod (age 42). The name of the murdered woman is Savita Namdev Rathod (age 33).

The incident happened at a very close distance from Hinjewadi Poice station in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune.