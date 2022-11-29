Pune: University introduces Ganapati Atharvasirsha course, faces flak

File Photo

Pune: A new controversy has surfaced over the introduction of a free online certified course for degree holders of any branch to learn Ganapati Atharvasirsha by the Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

However, former minister Chhagan Bhujbal and the university’s retired professor Hari Narke, who had held the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule chair, have strongly opposed the university’s decision.

Mr Bhujbal said, ‘’The university has introduced Atharvashirsha, later it may start courses about Shankar, Parvati and 30 crore gods. Stop the restof education. All this is being done with a purpose. We have to raise voice against it.”

“Should students give up engineering and pharmacy and study Atharvashirsha? Will this help youth to get jobs? asked Mr Bhujbal.

Mr Narke said, “If the minister says the course is optional then how come the students will get marks for the same?” he asked.

However, Mr Chandrakant Patil reiterated that the course is optional and not compulsory

