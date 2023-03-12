Pune: Two injured as PMPML bus hits auto

File Photo | ANI

In an accident involving a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and a auto rickshaw, two people were seriously injured in Hinjewadi.

As per the report by Punekar News, the accident took place at Kasturi Chowk in Hinjewadi when the auto stopped at a traffic signal and the speeding PMPML bus hit it. The accident led to an argument between the bus driver and the auto driver. Later, the auto driver filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. Further probe is underway.

This comes a day after a woman commuter of PMPML filed a case after severe back injury due to rash driving by the PMPML driver in Pune. She was injured in February and filed the case after the treatment.