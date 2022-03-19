Pune: Temperature of over 40°C recorded at several places across district

Punekars on Saturday grappled with the heat as several places across the district recorded the highest maximum temperature of over 40°C, according to the India Meteorological Department.

K S Hosalikar, Head of IMD Pune, took to Twitter and tweeted a map showing the highest maximum temperature recorded today across the Pune district.

"Max temp recorded today in Pune district on 19 Mar. Many stations are in red colored markings, indicate Tmax was above 40 Deg C there. TC," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile on Tuesday, that the mercury increased to 37.5°C in Shivajinagar, 38.7°C in Chinchwad and 38°C in Magarpatta, which was their highest day temperatures so far this summer season.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, told TOI that the day temperatures would hit 40°C in some locations in the city during the next couple of days.

He said, "As of now, heatwave conditions are prevailing in Konkan. However, we have not issued a warning for any heatwave conditions for parts of Pune during the next few days."

He said that the factors that were causing a surge in day temperatures included the absence of any weather system that could bring rainfall or increase the humidity levels in the city.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:25 PM IST