Pune: Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft’s tyre bursts on runway

A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft had a tyre burst while landing at the Pune airport leading to a blockage of the runway, IAF official informed.
The IAF personnel cleared the runway. After required checks, the runway was opened for flying operations.
