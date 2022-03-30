Pune: Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft’s tyre bursts on runway

A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft had a tyre burst while landing at the Pune airport leading to a blockage of the runway, IAF official informed.

The IAF personnel cleared the runway. After required checks, the runway was opened for flying operations.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:18 PM IST