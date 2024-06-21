 Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC To Pass Order On June 25 On Plea By Aunt Of Accused Juvenile Seeking His Early Release
Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case | Sourced

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Friday said that it will pass an order on June 25 on a plea by the aunt of the juvenile who is accused in May 19 Porsche fatal accident case in Pune in which 2 persons were killed.

Earlier, the Bombay HC on June 14 refused to grant urgent relief in a plea filed by aunt of the teenager boy, who rammed his Porsche car in Pune on May 19 killing two IT professionals, alleging that he was in "illegal" detention and sought his immediate release.

The habeas corpus (produce person in court) petition filed by the boy’s paternal aunt sought immediate release of the 17-year-old boy, who is currently lodged at an observation home in Pune.

The plea said no matter from what perception this unfortunate incident is looked at, it was an accident and the person who was said to be driving the vehicle was a minor.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

