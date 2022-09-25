Pune Police to conduct forensic investigation of PFI protest video; Devendra Fadnavis says offence to be registered under sedition charge | File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the police will register a sedition case against those who purportedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans during a protest at Pune. Shinde after a public function at Navi Mumbai said, ‘’In the Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Maharashtra the government will not tolerate Pakistan Zindabad slogans. DCM Devendra Fadnavis, who is the home minister is here. The government will not tolerate any anti-national act. The home department will take necessary action.’’

Fadnavis, who was accompanying Shinde, intervened saying that the police will book under sedition charge against those who shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans. On imposing a ban on PFI, the Centre will take a decision in this regard.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, CM and DCM in their reactions on Saturday had announced that the government will take stern action. The trigger was after videos that became viral on the social media about the protest by the PFI in Pune in which protestors purportedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Nearly 40 protesters were detained and an offence was registered against 60 of them at Bundgarden police station for organising the agitation without permission, for unlawful assembly and for blocking the road.

Further, the Pune Police on Sunday said that the forensic investigation will be conducted into the videos of PFI agitation in Pune in the wake of NIA raids across the country.

Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil said, ‘’We will collect the videos available from social media and conduct a forensic investigation of all these videos. A case has been registered in the police station for the incident that took place in the jurisdiction of the Bund Garden police station for blocking the road, illegal assembly and attempt of violence.’’ He reiterated that the videos that went viral on social media will be investigated.

Patil also explained that a case will be registered under some other sections after the findings of the proposed forensic investigation.

However, a police officer, who did not want to be identified, said in the FIR slogans like BJP Murdabad, NIA Murdabad and Masoom Ko Ria Karo were included but there was no mention of Pakistan Zindabad.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar targeted Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. Shelar said, ‘’PFI's anti-national conspiracy exposed Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Pune. Where are the ‘’Shillak’’ Party (without naming Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) leaders who repeatedly proclaiming to be an ardent advocate of Hindutva while constantly criticizing the Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amitbhai Shah.’’

Shelar further added, ‘’They are not ready to support the action on PFI and they are not protesting Pakistan Zindabad!’’