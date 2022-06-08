e-Paper Get App

Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The victim in the Pune case, Onkar Bankhele (24), was killed on August 1 last year and the main accused in the case has been identified as one Santosh Jadhav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

The Pune Rural police on Wednesday arrested an accused in connection with the murder of a history sheeter in Pune, who was shot dead in broad daylight in 2021. The arrested accused is also under the scanner in connection with the recent killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The victim in the Pune case, Onkar Bankhele (24), was killed on August 1 last year and the main accused in the case has been identified as one Santosh Jadhav. The FIR was registered in the Manchar police station, Pune Rural and the police went on to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Jadhav has been on the run since then.

“The investigating team received a tip off saying that one Saurabh Kamble alias Mahakaal had sheltered Jadhav. Accordingly, Kamble was traced and arrested from near the Pune – Ahmednagar border on Wednesday. He was subsequently produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 20,” an official statement from the Pune Rural police said.

The arrest comes two days after reports started surfacing about both Jadhav and Kamble being one of the eight shooters suspected to have been involved in Moosewala's killing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said that they were aware of Kamble's arrest.

“The Maharashtra Police have been given 14 days custody of the accused. He is a close associate of one of the shooters but he is not involved in the killing. At least five people were involved in the killing. The actual shooters will be arrested soon,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi told the news media on Wednesday.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: APMC administration appeals to wear masks in market complex amid rising Covid cases
article-image
HomeMumbaiPune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

RECENT STORIES

Not forgotten Bal Thackeray’s promise to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar: Uddhav

Not forgotten Bal Thackeray’s promise to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar: Uddhav

Thane: Loan recovery agent gets relief from court in suicide abetment case

Thane: Loan recovery agent gets relief from court in suicide abetment case

Thane: Two arrested from Bhiwandi for selling banned tablets and syrups

Thane: Two arrested from Bhiwandi for selling banned tablets and syrups

Maharashtra HSC results: Girls outscore boys yet again

Maharashtra HSC results: Girls outscore boys yet again

Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder