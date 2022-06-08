Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Representative Photo |

The Pune Rural police on Wednesday arrested an accused in connection with the murder of a history sheeter in Pune, who was shot dead in broad daylight in 2021. The arrested accused is also under the scanner in connection with the recent killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The victim in the Pune case, Onkar Bankhele (24), was killed on August 1 last year and the main accused in the case has been identified as one Santosh Jadhav. The FIR was registered in the Manchar police station, Pune Rural and the police went on to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Jadhav has been on the run since then.

“The investigating team received a tip off saying that one Saurabh Kamble alias Mahakaal had sheltered Jadhav. Accordingly, Kamble was traced and arrested from near the Pune – Ahmednagar border on Wednesday. He was subsequently produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 20,” an official statement from the Pune Rural police said.

The arrest comes two days after reports started surfacing about both Jadhav and Kamble being one of the eight shooters suspected to have been involved in Moosewala's killing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said that they were aware of Kamble's arrest.

“The Maharashtra Police have been given 14 days custody of the accused. He is a close associate of one of the shooters but he is not involved in the killing. At least five people were involved in the killing. The actual shooters will be arrested soon,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi told the news media on Wednesday.