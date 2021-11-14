e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter: Maharashtra PoliceIndia's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,44,37,307 with 11,271 fresh cases; 285 more fatalities push death toll to 4,63,530Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Pune: Physically challenged man killed in godown fire in Hadapsar

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

A physically challenged person was killed in a fire at a wood godown in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said.

According to brigade officials, they received a call around 3 am about the blaze at the godown located in Sade Sataranali area of Hadapsar following which fire tankers were rushed to the spot.

The fire was extinguished by 6.30 am, they said.

"During the cooling process, the charred body of a man, who did not have legs, was found at the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem," an official from Hadapsar police station said.

The victim used to stay at the godown, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 2 attempt suicide near Maharashtra secretariat in support of MSRTC employees' stir; held... Mumbai: 2 attempt suicide near Maharashtra secretariat in support of MSRTC employees' stir; held...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement