Pune monsoon alert: Avoid travelling through Baba Bhide bridge, says PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

With the catchment areas receiving a good spell of rains, water is being released from the Khadakwasla reservoir, which is filled to its capacity, an official from the irrigation department said on Thursday.

Informing Pune residents about the update, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the following the water release from Khadakwasala dam, the Baba Bhide bridge (Bhide Pool) and the road in the Mutha river basin will be submerged. He also warned residents to avoid travelling through this area. Bhide bridge connects Deccan and Shaniwar Peth areas of Pune.